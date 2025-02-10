Left Menu

Modi's Strategic Visit: Strengthening Ties in AI and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a three-day visit to France to explore advanced collaborations in sectors like AI, tech, and innovation. Hosting bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi will co-chair an AI Action Summit and review a 2047 strategic roadmap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France for a pivotal three-day visit aimed at bolstering partnerships in cutting-edge sectors. Modi will join French President Emmanuel Macron to co-chair an AI Action Summit, focusing on innovation and the future of technology.

Minister of the Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu, warmly welcomed Modi at the airport, highlighting the significance of this trip for both nations. As a precursor to the summit, Modi was greeted by an enthusiastic Indian community upon his arrival at the hotel.

Modi's itinerary includes a dinner at the Élysée Palace and discussions with global tech CEOs. The visit encompasses paying homage at the Mazargues War Cemetery, inaugurating the Consulate General of India in Marseille, and exploring collaborative prospects at the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

