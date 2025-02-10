AAP's Future in INDIA Bloc Hangs in Balance After Delhi Defeat
Amidst tensions between AAP and Congress following the Delhi Assembly defeat, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh states that the party leadership will decide on its future in the INDIA bloc. AAP reviews the electoral outcome, stressing unity while Congress clarifies that INDIA bloc allies are for general elections 2024.
Following the Congress-AAP rift post-Delhi Assembly election losses, AAP's senior leader Sanjay Singh announced on Monday that the party's top leadership is yet to decide on staying within the INDIA bloc.
Addressing the issue, Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, informed India Today there is still no decision regarding AAP's future with the INDIA bloc. Despite allegations that internal conflicts between AAP and Congress helped BJP in Delhi, several INDIA bloc leaders emphasized unity.
Congress defended its role, pointing out that the INDIA bloc is intended for the 2024 general elections, suggesting state-level alliances for separate assembly polls. Meanwhile, AAP reviews its crushing defeat, including Kejriwal's loss to BJP's Parvesh Verma, noting the will of the electorate is paramount and shortcomings will be addressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
