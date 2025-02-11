Left Menu

U.S. Deportation of Venezuelans Amid Political Tensions

The U.S. has begun deporting Venezuelan migrants, following an agreement between the Trump administration and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Two flights by Conviasa airline are repatriating deported individuals to Venezuela. Allegations of criminal involvement with the Tren de Aragua gang are being investigated.

Updated: 11-02-2025 01:23 IST
In a significant development, the United States has initiated the deportation of Venezuelan migrants to their home country, marking the first action since an agreement was reached in January between former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The Venezuelan government disclosed that two Conviasa airline planes are currently en route to Venezuela, carrying deportees as part of an initiative to repatriate thousands who fled due to economic sanctions and psychological warfare against the nation. Some passengers allegedly have ties to the notorious Tren de Aragua gang, prompting investigations into potential criminal connections.

The dialogue on migration issues between Trump's envoy Richard Grenell and Maduro led to an agreement on the repatriation of illegal Venezuelan migrants. This move accompanies the U.S. decision to revoke deportation protection for around 348,000 Venezuelans, leading to potential deportations by April.

