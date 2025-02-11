Left Menu

Modi and Macron Unite: AI Summit Strengthens Indo-French Bonds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Paris ahead of co-chairing the AI Summit. During his visit, Modi will participate in bilateral talks, address business leaders, and visit significant sites, highlighting the Indo-French strategic partnership on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 02:05 IST
Modi and Macron Unite: AI Summit Strengthens Indo-French Bonds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm embrace from French President Emmanuel Macron at a welcome dinner. The event laid the groundwork for the upcoming AI Summit, which the two leaders will co-chair.

Modi expressed his pleasure at meeting Macron on a social platform, showcasing their camaraderie. He also interacted with US Vice President JD Vance, who is also attending the summit in France.

Modi's visit, spanning three days, aims to strengthen the Indo-French partnership through bilateral talks and significant engagements, including a visit to the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille. This marks Modi's sixth visit to France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025