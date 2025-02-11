Modi and Macron Unite: AI Summit Strengthens Indo-French Bonds
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Paris ahead of co-chairing the AI Summit. During his visit, Modi will participate in bilateral talks, address business leaders, and visit significant sites, highlighting the Indo-French strategic partnership on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap.
- Country:
- France
In Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm embrace from French President Emmanuel Macron at a welcome dinner. The event laid the groundwork for the upcoming AI Summit, which the two leaders will co-chair.
Modi expressed his pleasure at meeting Macron on a social platform, showcasing their camaraderie. He also interacted with US Vice President JD Vance, who is also attending the summit in France.
Modi's visit, spanning three days, aims to strengthen the Indo-French partnership through bilateral talks and significant engagements, including a visit to the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille. This marks Modi's sixth visit to France.
(With inputs from agencies.)
