Influencer Tilt: Trump's Favorable Social Media Spotlight Over Harris

A study by the Pew Research Center found that Americans following news influencers during the presidential campaign received more positive reports about Donald Trump compared to Kamala Harris. Despite equal discussion, posts about Trump were more favorable. Influencers posting on social media platforms played a key role in shaping public perception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-02-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 03:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent study by the Pew Research Center has highlighted a discrepancy in media coverage during the presidential campaign, revealing that Americans who relied on news influencers for information were more likely to encounter positive reports about Donald Trump than Kamala Harris.

The research involved an analysis of over 150,000 social media posts by approximately 500 influencers having a significant online presence. Among these, posts about Trump were more frequent and favorable compared to those about Harris, despite both candidates being mentioned equally.

The study noted the active effort by Trump to engage with a youth-oriented audience, exemplified by his appearance on popular podcast platforms, contrasting Harris's media strategy. Notably, a significant portion of political influencer activity was concentrated on X, a site where predominantly right-leaning influencers posted more frequently.

