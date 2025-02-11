Influencer Tilt: Trump's Favorable Social Media Spotlight Over Harris

A recent study by the Pew Research Center has highlighted a discrepancy in media coverage during the presidential campaign, revealing that Americans who relied on news influencers for information were more likely to encounter positive reports about Donald Trump than Kamala Harris.

The research involved an analysis of over 150,000 social media posts by approximately 500 influencers having a significant online presence. Among these, posts about Trump were more frequent and favorable compared to those about Harris, despite both candidates being mentioned equally.

The study noted the active effort by Trump to engage with a youth-oriented audience, exemplified by his appearance on popular podcast platforms, contrasting Harris's media strategy. Notably, a significant portion of political influencer activity was concentrated on X, a site where predominantly right-leaning influencers posted more frequently.

(With inputs from agencies.)