Elon Musk's Bold Bid to Reclaim OpenAI

Elon Musk has proposed a $97.4 billion offer to acquire OpenAI, the nonprofit he co-founded, which is now shifting towards a for-profit model. His bid highlights an ongoing legal battle with OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman. Musk aims to restore OpenAI's original nonprofit mission focused on AI for positive societal impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 03:25 IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk has announced a substantial $97.4 billion offer to purchase OpenAI, the nonprofit organization instrumental in the growth of generative AI technology. This bid emerges amidst Musk's litigation against the startup as it transitions to a for-profit entity. The proposed acquisition is being closely watched due to its potential impact on the future of artificial intelligence.

The ongoing conflict between Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took another turn as Altman rebuffed Musk's proposal, sarcastically mentioning a counter-offer to acquire Twitter instead. Their legal dispute centers around Musk's intention to revert OpenAI to its original mission of prioritizing open-source AI development for the greater good.

OpenAI, valued at $157 billion, is attracting significant investment interest, with SoftBank reportedly considering a hefty $40 billion funding round. The dynamics of Musk's offer, backed by his AI venture xAI, are poised to influence the competitive landscape of AI research and development globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

