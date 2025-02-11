Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Firings Shake Government Watchdog Agencies

President Donald Trump's recent removal of top officials in U.S. watchdog and ethics agencies has sparked legal challenges. Hampton Dellinger and David Huitema, both of whom were tasked with oversight roles to protect whistleblowers and prevent ethics violations, were dismissed, raising concerns of political retaliation.

President Donald Trump has dismissed key figures in U.S. watchdog and ethics agencies, sparking fresh legal battles. On Monday, Trump terminated Hampton Dellinger, head of the Office of Special Counsel, a move that has been called unlawful in a newly filed lawsuit.

Appointed by President Biden in 2023, Dellinger claims his removal violates laws protecting officials from dismissal without misconduct or neglect. Additionally, on the same day, Trump removed ethics official David Huitema, raising further concerns of a broader administrative purge.

This continues a pattern where Trump previously fired 17 inspectors general, fueling criticism that the terminations are retaliatory. The leadership shakeup worries many about the integrity of agency oversight, especially as whistleblowers may perceive these actions as punitive.

