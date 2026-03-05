Left Menu

Kerala High Court Dismisses Petition in Assembly Ethics Case

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking intervention in the state legislature's ethics proceedings against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. Filed by advocate Kulathoor Jaisingh, the petition urged the court to instruct the Speaker to drop proceedings based on allegations deemed politically motivated.

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a PIL that sought judicial intervention in the ongoing ethics proceedings against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in the state legislative assembly. The petition, filed by advocate Kulathoor Jaisingh, aimed to halt the investigation initiated due to a complaint by CPI(M) MLA D K Murali, alleging Mamkootathil's misconduct.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M, ruled the court has no authority to dictate assembly proceedings. Jaisingh's petition argued that the complaint filed against Mamkootathil was politically motivated. Despite representations to the Speaker, requesting a halt to the proceedings, no action has been taken.

Currently, Mamkootathil is embroiled in investigations concerning three separate sexual assault allegations made by three different women. He is presently out on bail in all these cases. The court's detailed order on dismissing the PIL is awaited.

