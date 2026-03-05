Left Menu

Justice Department's New Maneuver: Shielding Lawyers from State-Level Ethics Probes

The U.S. Justice Department has proposed a rule to limit state-level ethics investigations into alleged misconduct by its attorneys. This would allow the Attorney General to review and potentially delay state probes, aiming to protect lawyers aligned with President Trump's agenda from disciplinary actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 00:10 IST
Justice Department's New Maneuver: Shielding Lawyers from State-Level Ethics Probes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has proposed a new rule aimed at restricting state-level ethics investigations into alleged misconduct by its lawyers. This move could potentially protect prosecutors aligned with President Donald Trump's agenda.

The rule allows the U.S. Attorney General to review misconduct allegations and request a hold on state-level disciplinary inquiries. Critics argue this could delay ethically critical investigations, as currently seen with bar associations that pursue disciplinary actions like disbarment.

The proposal has sparked debate, with high-profile cases such as Jeffrey Clark's under scrutiny. This new rule is seen by some as an attempt to protect Trump allies from state-level accountability, while the Justice Department defends it as necessary to avoid chilling government advocacy.

TRENDING

1
MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes

MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes

 Global
2
Cuban Blackout: Power Struggle Amid Oil Shortage

Cuban Blackout: Power Struggle Amid Oil Shortage

 Cuba
3
All Eyes on America: Liverpool and Wrexham's Thrilling US Pre-Season Tour

All Eyes on America: Liverpool and Wrexham's Thrilling US Pre-Season Tour

 Global
4
Big Tech Pushback: Pentagon's AI Supply Chain Shakeup

Big Tech Pushback: Pentagon's AI Supply Chain Shakeup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026