Justice Department's New Maneuver: Shielding Lawyers from State-Level Ethics Probes

The U.S. Justice Department has proposed a new rule aimed at restricting state-level ethics investigations into alleged misconduct by its lawyers. This move could potentially protect prosecutors aligned with President Donald Trump's agenda.

The rule allows the U.S. Attorney General to review misconduct allegations and request a hold on state-level disciplinary inquiries. Critics argue this could delay ethically critical investigations, as currently seen with bar associations that pursue disciplinary actions like disbarment.

The proposal has sparked debate, with high-profile cases such as Jeffrey Clark's under scrutiny. This new rule is seen by some as an attempt to protect Trump allies from state-level accountability, while the Justice Department defends it as necessary to avoid chilling government advocacy.