Trump's Push for Plastic Straws: Executive Order Signed

In a move that departs from current environmental efforts, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday promoting the use of plastic drinking straws by the U.S. government and consumers.

Trump made the announcement while signing the order at the White House, stating firmly, "We're going back to plastic straws." This decision counters the environmental initiatives set by his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, who had aimed to curtail the use of single-use plastics.

The action represents a significant shift in policy, highlighting the ongoing debate between economic convenience and environmental responsibility in the nation's approach to resource consumption.

