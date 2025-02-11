Left Menu

Trump's Push for Plastic Straws: Executive Order Signed

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order encouraging the use of plastic drinking straws, reversing the environmental measures proposed by former President Joe Biden to reduce single-use plastics. Trump's emphasis on plastic straws marks a stark contrast to current environmental policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 04:23 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move that departs from current environmental efforts, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday promoting the use of plastic drinking straws by the U.S. government and consumers.

Trump made the announcement while signing the order at the White House, stating firmly, "We're going back to plastic straws." This decision counters the environmental initiatives set by his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, who had aimed to curtail the use of single-use plastics.

The action represents a significant shift in policy, highlighting the ongoing debate between economic convenience and environmental responsibility in the nation's approach to resource consumption.

