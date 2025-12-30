Left Menu

Jagdeep Dhankhar's Housing Dilemma Post-Vice Presidency

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as vice president in July for health reasons, is still waiting for an official residence. He moved to a private farmhouse in Delhi after vacating the Vice President's Enclave. Despite his entitlements, the former vice president has not yet received official accommodation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jagdeep Dhankhar, the former vice president who stepped down in July citing health concerns, has not yet been allocated an official residence, according to sources close to him.

After resigning on July 21, the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Dhankhar moved out of the Vice President's Enclave in September, opting to stay at a private farmhouse in Chhatarpur, owned by INLD leader Abhay Chautala.

Dhankhar wrote to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on August 22, requesting the official housing entitled to former vice presidents. However, he has not received the accommodation he is eligible for, noted a close associate.

