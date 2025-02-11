Left Menu

Charges Dropped Against NYC Mayor

The Justice Department instructed federal prosecutors to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, citing the proximity to the mayoral primary election. A political appointee of former President Trump intervened, raising concerns about the timing of the indictment.

The U.S. Justice Department has directed federal prosecutors in New York to dismiss the corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, according to a report by the New York Times.

A political appointee from the Trump administration intervened, arguing that the charges, initially filed last year, were too close to the upcoming 2025 mayoral primary, as the newspaper reported.

This intervention raises questions about the influence of political timelines on judicial proceedings, as Adams navigates a crucial period in his political career.

