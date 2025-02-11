Left Menu

Trump Triggers Trade Turmoil with Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

President Trump increased tariffs on steel and aluminum to 25%, escalating threats of a trade war. The move aims to support domestic industries but faces criticism from trade partners. Exemptions were removed, and the tariffs extend to additional products, sparking fears of global retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 05:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to support domestic steel and aluminum industries, President Donald Trump announced significant tariff hikes, raising them to 25% without exceptions. This decision, aimed at strengthening the U.S. market, has sparked fears of an impending trade war.

The new tariffs apply to imports from countries including Canada, Mexico, and South Korea, eliminating previous exemptions and adjusting down specific quota deals. Trump's administration argues that these measures are crucial for national security and economic stability.

Despite the backlash from international trade partners, Trump's measures signal a firm stance on curbing foreign metal dumping. The tariffs also extend to downstream products, aiming to boost local production and secure critical American industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

