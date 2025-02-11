Trump Triggers Trade Turmoil with Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

In a bold move to support domestic steel and aluminum industries, President Donald Trump announced significant tariff hikes, raising them to 25% without exceptions. This decision, aimed at strengthening the U.S. market, has sparked fears of an impending trade war.

The new tariffs apply to imports from countries including Canada, Mexico, and South Korea, eliminating previous exemptions and adjusting down specific quota deals. Trump's administration argues that these measures are crucial for national security and economic stability.

Despite the backlash from international trade partners, Trump's measures signal a firm stance on curbing foreign metal dumping. The tariffs also extend to downstream products, aiming to boost local production and secure critical American industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)