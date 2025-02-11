Left Menu

Federal Intervention: Charges Against NYC Mayor Adams Dropped

The Justice Department has instructed federal prosecutors to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove, citing potential interference with Adams’ re-election campaign, intervened. Charges involved alleged acceptance of perks and donations for favorable actions towards Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 05:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 05:52 IST
Federal Intervention: Charges Against NYC Mayor Adams Dropped
charges

The Justice Department has moved to dismiss corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, as per a directive from acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove. This decision, revealed in a memo on Monday, was due to concerns over interference with Adams' upcoming 2025 mayoral re-election campaign.

Bove, appointed by former President Donald Trump, stepped in to ensure the charges didn't impact the political landscape adversely. However, the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, responsible for the charges, has not officially commented on the directive.

The charges against Adams included accusations of accepting travel perks from Turkish officials and donations from foreign entities in return for taking actions beneficial to Turkey. Despite the five-count indictment, Adams has pleaded not guilty, and court records have yet to indicate any formal action to drop the case by prosecutors handling the case in front of U.S. District Judge Dale Ho in Manhattan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025