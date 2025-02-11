Federal Intervention: Charges Against NYC Mayor Adams Dropped

The Justice Department has moved to dismiss corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, as per a directive from acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove. This decision, revealed in a memo on Monday, was due to concerns over interference with Adams' upcoming 2025 mayoral re-election campaign.

Bove, appointed by former President Donald Trump, stepped in to ensure the charges didn't impact the political landscape adversely. However, the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, responsible for the charges, has not officially commented on the directive.

The charges against Adams included accusations of accepting travel perks from Turkish officials and donations from foreign entities in return for taking actions beneficial to Turkey. Despite the five-count indictment, Adams has pleaded not guilty, and court records have yet to indicate any formal action to drop the case by prosecutors handling the case in front of U.S. District Judge Dale Ho in Manhattan.

(With inputs from agencies.)