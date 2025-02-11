Left Menu

Trump and Xi: Conversations Amidst Trade Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he has spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping since taking office. Specifics of the conversation remain undisclosed. The call is significant amid escalating trade tensions, with targeted tariffs imposed by China and discussions on key issues like cybersecurity, Taiwan, and human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 05:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 05:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent developments, U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed having a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping since assuming office on January 20. However, the specifics of their discussion remain undisclosed, as Trump did not elaborate on the topics covered during the call.

Trump's remarks were aired during an interview with Fox News on Monday, where he expressed confidence in his personal rapport with Xi Jinping. Despite acknowledging the conversation, Trump mentioned he felt no rush to engage further in talks with the Chinese leader, highlighting the significance of their communication amidst escalating trade tensions.

The contact between Trump and Xi comes amid heightened friction between Washington and Beijing, following China's imposition of targeted tariffs on U.S. imports. This move, a response to Trump's sweeping 10% duties, underscores the strategic importance of their dialogue in potentially easing or delaying further trade disputes.

