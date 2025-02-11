Trump and Xi: Conversations Amidst Trade Tensions

In recent developments, U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed having a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping since assuming office on January 20. However, the specifics of their discussion remain undisclosed, as Trump did not elaborate on the topics covered during the call.

Trump's remarks were aired during an interview with Fox News on Monday, where he expressed confidence in his personal rapport with Xi Jinping. Despite acknowledging the conversation, Trump mentioned he felt no rush to engage further in talks with the Chinese leader, highlighting the significance of their communication amidst escalating trade tensions.

The contact between Trump and Xi comes amid heightened friction between Washington and Beijing, following China's imposition of targeted tariffs on U.S. imports. This move, a response to Trump's sweeping 10% duties, underscores the strategic importance of their dialogue in potentially easing or delaying further trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)