Indians Handcuffed: Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Deportations

Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Congress leader, has raised concerns over the recent deportation of Indian nationals from the United States, an issue stirring significant anxiety and resentment in India. Tharoor emphasized the need for New Delhi to handle the situation with Washington discreetly, ensuring such occurrences do not repeat.

The deportations come amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-nation tour, which includes an important meeting with US President Donald Trump. Tharoor addressed this sensitive issue during a book launch event, highlighting the controversy surrounding the deportations, particularly the inhumane treatment of the deportees.

With Trump's administration intensifying its crackdown on illegal immigrants, Tharoor underscored the importance of dignity for all individuals. He asserted that while nations have the right to send back illegal immigrants, the manner in which these actions are conducted must reflect respect and avoid unnecessary harsh measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)