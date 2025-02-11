Indians Handcuffed: Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Deportations
The deportation of a batch of Indians from the US has sparked anxiety and anger in India. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor suggests a delicate diplomatic approach towards Washington to address the manner of deportation, emphasizing respect and decent treatment for deportees.
- Country:
- India
Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Congress leader, has raised concerns over the recent deportation of Indian nationals from the United States, an issue stirring significant anxiety and resentment in India. Tharoor emphasized the need for New Delhi to handle the situation with Washington discreetly, ensuring such occurrences do not repeat.
The deportations come amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-nation tour, which includes an important meeting with US President Donald Trump. Tharoor addressed this sensitive issue during a book launch event, highlighting the controversy surrounding the deportations, particularly the inhumane treatment of the deportees.
With Trump's administration intensifying its crackdown on illegal immigrants, Tharoor underscored the importance of dignity for all individuals. He asserted that while nations have the right to send back illegal immigrants, the manner in which these actions are conducted must reflect respect and avoid unnecessary harsh measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- deportation
- India
- US
- Shashi Tharoor
- illegal immigrants
- diplomacy
- Modi
- Trump
- anxiety
- resentment
ALSO READ
Transatlantic Diplomacy: Starmer Commends Trump on Gaza Ceasefire
Putin and Trump's Anticipated Encounter: Signs of Diplomacy or Delay?
National Cadet Corps (NCC) has reached more than 170 border talukas and 100 coastal talukas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Tensions and Transitions: U.S.-Venezuela Relations and Oil Diplomacy
Republic-Day parade this time was significant as our republic has completed 75 years: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NCC rally.