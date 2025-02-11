Strengthening Global Ties: India's Defense Diplomacy at Aero India 2025

At the Aero India 2025 event in Bengaluru, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth conducted a series of high-profile bilateral meetings.

The talks were held on the opening day of the biennial event, where Seth met with Italy's Under Secretary of State for Defence, Matteo Perego Di Cremnago. They explored the multifaceted bilateral defense cooperation and emphasized India's advancements in manufacturing and indigenous systems, pledging to bolster their partnership.

Seth also engaged with Lord Vernon Coaker from the UK, focusing on strengthening defense ties while committing to collaboration for global peace and prosperity. Discussions with Limpho Tau from Lesotho highlighted export potential and cooperative expansion in defense.

