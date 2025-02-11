Congress MPs Demand Urgent Actions on Inflation and Manipur Crisis

Congress Lok Sabha MP Vijay Kumar, also known as Vijay Vasanth, submitted a notice on Tuesday, proposing an adjournment motion in the House to address the escalating price rise of essential commodities. Kumar's notice highlighted how the soaring costs of items like milk, vegetables, and cooking oils significantly impact millions across India.

"The rising cost of living has become a significant burden for the common man," Kumar asserted, criticizing the government's lack of effective measures to curb inflation despite ongoing policy discussions. He particularly noted the troubling increase in milk prices, which affects the daily diet of numerous Indian households.

The Congress MP emphasized that milk prices have surged by 5-10% in recent months in various states, underscoring the urgent need for government intervention. Meanwhile, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury raised concerns over a constitutional crisis in Manipur, stressing the lack of a Chief Minister and the necessity to convene the Manipur Legislative Assembly to avoid violating Article 174(1).

(With inputs from agencies.)