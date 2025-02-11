Left Menu

INDIA Alliance Faces Challenges After Election Setbacks

Kapil Sibal emphasizes the need for INDIA bloc parties to strategize effectively following electoral disappointments, particularly in Bihar and Delhi. Highlighting the advantage of BJP's single command structure, Sibal calls for alliance-wide discussions to tackle regional and national election dynamics.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent setbacks faced by major parties within the INDIA alliance in assembly elections have sparked introspection and calls for strategic realignment. Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal highlighted the need for meticulous collaboration among alliance parties to navigate future electoral challenges.

Sibal cited the Congress Party's struggles in the 2020 Bihar elections, where their performance hindered the Mahagathbandhan's bid for a majority. He noted that internal discord sometimes mars collective efforts, referencing criticisms from the RJD over Congress' effectiveness in past contests.

Reflecting on the BJP's victories in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Haryana, Sibal acknowledged the advantage the BJP garners through its cohesive command structure during elections. He emphasized the necessity for the INDIA alliance to convene and strategize for upcoming polls, citing Sharad Pawar's vision of a national alliance focused on national elections.

