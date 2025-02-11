Left Menu

Constitutional Concerns in Manipur: Governor's Decision Sparks Debate

Jairam Ramesh raises alarms over Manipur Governor's actions, citing a constitutional breach due to an extended gap between legislative sessions amid a political crisis following Chief Minister Biren Singh's resignation. This comes amid ongoing ethnic tensions and conflicts in Manipur, intensifying the political turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:03 IST
Constitutional Concerns in Manipur: Governor's Decision Sparks Debate
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has expressed grave concerns regarding the actions of the Manipur Governor, accusing him of defying Article 174(1) of the Indian Constitution. This clause demands there be no more than a six-month interval between consecutive legislative sessions. This constitutional issue arose after the 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, set to commence on February 10, was abruptly declared "null and void" by Assembly Secretary K. Meghajit Singh.

In a social media post, Jairam Ramesh questioned the Governor's decision not to summon the assembly, especially significant following Chief Minister Biren Singh's resignation ahead of a scheduled no-confidence motion. Ramesh highlighted that February 10 marked the final day for a constitutionally required meeting of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, emphasizing the 6-month interval mandated by Article 174(1).

Ramesh alleged political motives behind the nullification of the session, pointing to the BJP's uncertainty in appointing a new Chief Minister after Biren Singh was cornered to resign. The abrupt session nullification further exacerbates the constitutional crisis against a backdrop of ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur that began in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025