Constitutional Concerns in Manipur: Governor's Decision Sparks Debate

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has expressed grave concerns regarding the actions of the Manipur Governor, accusing him of defying Article 174(1) of the Indian Constitution. This clause demands there be no more than a six-month interval between consecutive legislative sessions. This constitutional issue arose after the 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, set to commence on February 10, was abruptly declared "null and void" by Assembly Secretary K. Meghajit Singh.

In a social media post, Jairam Ramesh questioned the Governor's decision not to summon the assembly, especially significant following Chief Minister Biren Singh's resignation ahead of a scheduled no-confidence motion. Ramesh highlighted that February 10 marked the final day for a constitutionally required meeting of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, emphasizing the 6-month interval mandated by Article 174(1).

Ramesh alleged political motives behind the nullification of the session, pointing to the BJP's uncertainty in appointing a new Chief Minister after Biren Singh was cornered to resign. The abrupt session nullification further exacerbates the constitutional crisis against a backdrop of ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur that began in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

