Europe's Unified Stand Against U.S. Tariff Hike

French industry minister Marc Ferracci calls for a unified European response to President Donald Trump's increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which could ignite a trade war as they stand at 25% with no exceptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:15 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French industry minister Marc Ferracci has urged European countries to deliver a firm and collective rebuff to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff increases.

In an interview with TF1 TV, Ferracci stressed the importance of swiftly addressing the substantial 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed by Trump.

The tariffs aim to support U.S. industries but carry the risk of inciting a wide-reaching trade war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

