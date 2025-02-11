Europe's Unified Stand Against U.S. Tariff Hike

French industry minister Marc Ferracci has urged European countries to deliver a firm and collective rebuff to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff increases.

In an interview with TF1 TV, Ferracci stressed the importance of swiftly addressing the substantial 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed by Trump.

The tariffs aim to support U.S. industries but carry the risk of inciting a wide-reaching trade war.

