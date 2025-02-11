Europe's Unified Stand Against U.S. Tariff Hike
French industry minister Marc Ferracci calls for a unified European response to President Donald Trump's increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which could ignite a trade war as they stand at 25% with no exceptions.
French industry minister Marc Ferracci has urged European countries to deliver a firm and collective rebuff to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff increases.
In an interview with TF1 TV, Ferracci stressed the importance of swiftly addressing the substantial 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed by Trump.
The tariffs aim to support U.S. industries but carry the risk of inciting a wide-reaching trade war.
