Scholz Pledges No Ties with Far-Right: Election Stance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has vowed that his Social Democrats will not collaborate with the extreme right, particularly ahead of the national elections. Despite AfD's rising popularity and increasing tensions, all major parties, including the CDU/CSU, have pledged not to form coalitions with the far-right group.

In a bold declaration to parliament, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz committed to ensuring there will be no cooperation between the Social Democrats and the extreme right. This statement emerged as the nation edges closer to its national elections on February 23.

Scholz, speaking with clarity and determination, criticized his conservative opponent Friedrich Merz, accusing him of reneging on his promises concerning collaborations with the extreme right. As the political atmosphere intensifies, the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) poses significant challenges.

The AfD is currently polling in second place, surpassing the Social Democrats while Merz's CDU/CSU bloc appears poised to take the largest share of the vote. Nevertheless, all parties have unanimously rejected any coalition with the far-right faction. This united front could prolong government formation discussions after the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

