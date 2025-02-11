Rajya Sabha Clash: Authenticity of Indian Constitution Under Debate

In a contentious session of the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar affirmed the legitimacy of the Indian Constitution as signed by its founding fathers, claiming it with 22 miniatures as the sole authentic version. Dhankhar stressed that this version should be the only one in circulation across the nation.

His remarks came in response to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Radha Mohan Agrawal's accusation against the Congress for allegedly deleting these 22 significant illustrations from the Constitution, which included images of Lord Ram, Krishna, Mohenjo-Daro, and Mahatma Gandhi. Agrawal argued that the current circulating copies are not true to the original signed on January 26, 1949.

While BJP members backed Agrawal's claims, the Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, countered, suggesting an attempt to tarnish the legacy of BR Ambedkar. However, Leader of the House, JP Nadda, argued that the opposition should embrace the issue, suggesting an agenda to erase cultural memories by omitting these illustrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)