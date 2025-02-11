Canada Vows Firm Response to U.S. Tariffs

In a firm statement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the recent tariffs imposed by the United States on steel and aluminium imports. Speaking at the Paris artificial intelligence summit, Trudeau stressed Canada's resolve to expose the negative impacts of these tariffs.

The U.S., under President Donald Trump, has increased tariffs on these imports to 25%, a move aimed at reviving its domestic steel and aluminium sectors but one that risks escalating into a broader trade conflict.

Trudeau labeled these tariff hikes as "unacceptable," emphasizing that Canada would take a strong stand to defend its interests. The prime minister assured that Canada's response would be both resolute and transparent if further action was required.

(With inputs from agencies.)