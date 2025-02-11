Left Menu

Canada Vows Firm Response to U.S. Tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, stating Canada's intent to highlight their adverse effects. At the Paris artificial intelligence summit, Trudeau pledged a strong Canadian response if necessary, opposing President Trump's 25% tariff increase meant to bolster the struggling U.S. industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:22 IST
Canada Vows Firm Response to U.S. Tariffs
Justin Trudeau Image Credit: Twitter(@JustinTrudeau)
  • Country:
  • France

In a firm statement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the recent tariffs imposed by the United States on steel and aluminium imports. Speaking at the Paris artificial intelligence summit, Trudeau stressed Canada's resolve to expose the negative impacts of these tariffs.

The U.S., under President Donald Trump, has increased tariffs on these imports to 25%, a move aimed at reviving its domestic steel and aluminium sectors but one that risks escalating into a broader trade conflict.

Trudeau labeled these tariff hikes as "unacceptable," emphasizing that Canada would take a strong stand to defend its interests. The prime minister assured that Canada's response would be both resolute and transparent if further action was required.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025