India and Egypt's Special Forces Collaborate in 'Cyclone' Exercise

The special forces of India and Egypt are participating in a joint military exercise, 'Cyclone', at Mahajan Field Firing Range. This annual event aims to foster military relations and exchange special warfare tactics. It includes tactical drills for anti-terrorism operations and showcases military equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:06 IST
The armies of India and Egypt have joined forces for the 'Cyclone' military exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Range. Scheduled to conclude on February 23, this is the third edition of the joint exercise aimed at bolstering tactical cooperation between the two nations.

According to Colonel Amitabh Sharma, the annual event sees participation from two battalions of Special Forces, with 25 members from each country's contingent. The previous exercise took place in Egypt in January 2024.

The drills will focus on anti-terrorism tactics suitable for desert landscapes, while also allowing the nations to demonstrate their military technologies and review Egypt's defense manufacturing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

