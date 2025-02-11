India and Egypt's Special Forces Collaborate in 'Cyclone' Exercise

The armies of India and Egypt have joined forces for the 'Cyclone' military exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Range. Scheduled to conclude on February 23, this is the third edition of the joint exercise aimed at bolstering tactical cooperation between the two nations.

According to Colonel Amitabh Sharma, the annual event sees participation from two battalions of Special Forces, with 25 members from each country's contingent. The previous exercise took place in Egypt in January 2024.

The drills will focus on anti-terrorism tactics suitable for desert landscapes, while also allowing the nations to demonstrate their military technologies and review Egypt's defense manufacturing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)