Rahul Gandhi Shelves Telangana Visit Amid Parliament Session
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi canceled his trip to Warangal, Telangana, due to the ongoing parliament session. Initially scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad and proceed to Warangal by helicopter, Gandhi's plans included traveling to Chennai by train from Warangal. Party sources confirmed the change in schedule.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's planned visit to Warangal, Telangana, was called off due to the ongoing parliament session.
Gandhi was initially scheduled to fly into Hyderabad on Tuesday and take a helicopter to Warangal.
He also planned to travel by train from Warangal to Chennai, party sources disclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Warangal
- Telangana
- parliament session
- Hyderabad
- Chennai
- train
- cancelled
- Congress
- visit
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chicken Triumphs Over Beef in Argentina Amid Economic Strains
Supreme Court Stays HC's Adverse Remarks Against Chennai Police
China's Repatriation Standoff: Diplomatic Strains in U.S.-China Immigration Relations
Aiming High: Neeraj Chopra Trains with Sergey Makarov
Olive Ridley Turtles' Tragic Tide: Concerns Rise Along Chennai's Shores