Rahul Gandhi Shelves Telangana Visit Amid Parliament Session

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi canceled his trip to Warangal, Telangana, due to the ongoing parliament session. Initially scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad and proceed to Warangal by helicopter, Gandhi's plans included traveling to Chennai by train from Warangal. Party sources confirmed the change in schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:12 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's planned visit to Warangal, Telangana, was called off due to the ongoing parliament session.

Gandhi was initially scheduled to fly into Hyderabad on Tuesday and take a helicopter to Warangal.

He also planned to travel by train from Warangal to Chennai, party sources disclosed.

