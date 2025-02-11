Cabinet Shake-up in Colombia: Defense Minister Resigns
Colombia's Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez has resigned from President Gustavo Petro's cabinet. His departure follows a tense meeting where objections about new appointments were made. Other ministers have also been asked to resign, although Petro has yet to appoint replacements, leaving the government in a temporary state of transition.
In a significant shake-up within the Colombian government, Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez officially announced his resignation. This move is part of a broader trend following a controversial cabinet meeting.
President Gustavo Petro had requested all ministers to tender their resignations after heated discussions over new appointments, specifically those of former senator Armando Benedetti and Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia.
While Petro is known for periodically overhauling his cabinet, he often retains some members. With the President currently in Dubai, new cabinet appointments remain pending.
