Cabinet Shake-up in Colombia: Defense Minister Resigns

In a significant shake-up within the Colombian government, Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez officially announced his resignation. This move is part of a broader trend following a controversial cabinet meeting.

President Gustavo Petro had requested all ministers to tender their resignations after heated discussions over new appointments, specifically those of former senator Armando Benedetti and Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia.

While Petro is known for periodically overhauling his cabinet, he often retains some members. With the President currently in Dubai, new cabinet appointments remain pending.

