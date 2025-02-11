BJP's New Era in Delhi: Preparations Underway at Secretariat
The Delhi Secretariat is being prepared for the new BJP government, which won the recent assembly elections with 48 of 70 seats. Security and maintenance efforts are underway to welcome the new council of ministers. Former Chief Minister Atishi has been advised to remain in office temporarily.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Secretariat is abuzz with activity as preparations ramp up for the inauguration of the new BJP government. Having secured a sweeping victory by winning 48 out of 70 seats in the recent assembly elections, the party returns to power in Delhi after 26 years.
Security measures have been intensified at the Secretariat, ensuring the safety of records, while maintenance work is expedited to ready the premises for the incoming ministers. The nameplates of former ministers have been removed, making way for the new council, though the leader of the House, who will assume the role of chief minister, is yet to be elected.
Atishi, who resigned as chief minister, has been asked to remain in office until the official handover. While the BJP awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to finalize the government formation, speculation runs high regarding potential candidates for the top roles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Delhi
- government
- elections
- assembly
- Secretariat
- security
- maintenance
- chief minister
- Atishi
ALSO READ
UN Security Council Demands Halt to M23 Offensive
UN Security Council Demands Immediate Withdrawal of External Forces in DRC
UN Experts Commend Cyprus on Maritime Security Regulations on Private Security Companies
Security Tightened as Devotees Flock to Ram Janmbhoomi Amid Mahakumbh Surge
Pappu Yadav Criticizes AAP and BJP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls