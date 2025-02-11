Tariff Turmoil: Mexico Challenges U.S. Steel Measures

The U.S. government's recent measure to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports from Mexico has drawn criticism from Mexican officials. Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard argued against the justification for such tariffs, citing a trade surplus in favor of the U.S. in these materials.

During a press conference alongside President Claudia Sheinbaum, Ebrard highlighted data from the U.S. Census Bureau. It showed a significant drop in Mexican steel product exports to the U.S. since 2022, while Mexico's imports of U.S. steel increased.

This new tariff policy aims to boost struggling domestic industries. However, it also threatens to trigger a trade war, as nearly 25% of steel used in the U.S. is imported, with Mexico being a key supplier.

(With inputs from agencies.)