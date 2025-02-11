Left Menu

CPI(ML) MPs Walkout Over Bihar's Unmet Budget Needs

CPI(ML) MPs walked out from Lok Sabha after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget discussion reply, frustrated over neglect of Bihar's needs. Key issues like special status, sharecropper support, and youth unemployment remain unaddressed, revealing BJP-led NDA's alleged hypocrisy, according to the party.

Updated: 11-02-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:00 IST
  • India

In a dramatic move, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) MPs staged a protest walkout from the Lok Sabha during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget discussion reply, voicing frustration at her perceived neglect of critical issues affecting Bihar and the nation.

CPI(ML) criticized the government's failure to address key concerns such as granting special status to Bihar, supporting sharecroppers, and tackling youth unemployment. The party accused the BJP-led NDA of hypocrisy by ignoring these pressing matters despite repeated requests.

Karakat MP Raja Ram Singh and Arrah MP Sudama Prasad, leading the walkout, highlighted unmet demands such as the Kastmaster dam project and renovation of Sone river's historic irrigation canals, portraying them as lifelines for Bihar's farming community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

