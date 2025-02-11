Turkish President Erdogan's Strategic Visit to Pakistan: Strengthening Ties and Cooperation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will embark on an essential visit to Pakistan, accompanied by a high-level delegation. His visit aims to co-chair the 7th session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Foreign Office has confirmed that during this visit, several significant agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, further solidifying the strategic partnership between the two nations. The visit will feature a joint press statement reflecting the countries' commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.

President Erdogan's agenda includes bilateral meetings with various Pakistani officials, including Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari. Additionally, he will address a business forum aimed at bolstering investment and cooperation across multiple sectors, reinforcing the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye.

