Left Menu

Turkish President Erdogan's Strategic Visit to Pakistan: Strengthening Ties and Cooperation

Turkish President Erdogan is set to visit Pakistan to co-chair the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council with Prime Minister Sharif. The visit aims to strengthen ties through various agreements and a joint declaration. This visit includes key discussions on trade, investment, and cultural cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:25 IST
Turkish President Erdogan's Strategic Visit to Pakistan: Strengthening Ties and Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will embark on an essential visit to Pakistan, accompanied by a high-level delegation. His visit aims to co-chair the 7th session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Foreign Office has confirmed that during this visit, several significant agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, further solidifying the strategic partnership between the two nations. The visit will feature a joint press statement reflecting the countries' commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.

President Erdogan's agenda includes bilateral meetings with various Pakistani officials, including Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari. Additionally, he will address a business forum aimed at bolstering investment and cooperation across multiple sectors, reinforcing the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025