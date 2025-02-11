Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Hostage Release Stalls

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatens renewed conflict in Gaza if hostages are not released, amid Hamas's accusations of Israeli ceasefire violations. The situation is further tense as US President Trump's actions support Israel's stance on prioritizing the release of all hostages over the initially planned three.

  Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday the possibility of reigniting hostilities in the Gaza Strip if captives held in Gaza are not freed.

The ceasefire's stability is under scrutiny as Hamas accuses Israel of breaching vital terms, citing this as the reason for halting the release of three additional captives scheduled for release on Saturday.

The involvement of US President Donald Trump has added complexity to the situation, as he has supported Israel's demand for the liberation of all remaining captives, rather than proceeding with the planned release of three in the next exchange.

