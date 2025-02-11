Sanjay Raut Criticizes Anna Hazare's Silence on Corruption

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has launched an attack on activist Anna Hazare, accusing him of failing to address corruption after the BJP came to power in 2014.

Raut's comments follow Hazare's statements blaming AAP's electoral defeat in Delhi on Arvind Kejriwal's monetary focus. The activist hit back, suggesting perceptions are skewed by personal biases.

Raut urged Hazare to protest against corruption in Delhi, while Hazare emphasized the subjective nature of such criticisms, illustrating a broader political discourse around accountability and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)