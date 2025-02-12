Left Menu

Diplomatic Thaw in US-Russia Relations Frees American Teacher

Marc Fogel, an American teacher detained in Russia, has been released in a move signifying a potential diplomatic thaw between the US and Russia. Fogel was imprisoned for carrying medically prescribed marijuana. His release is part of a negotiation to potentially end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Marc Fogel, an American history teacher wrongfully detained in Russia, was released in what the White House described as a diplomatic breakthrough possibly paving the way for negotiations toward ending the war in Ukraine.

Fogel, arrested for carrying medically prescribed marijuana, was serving a 14-year sentence before being designated wrongfully detained. His release follows negotiations led by US officials.

The development is seen as a positive step towards resolving US-Russia tensions, as other detainees remain in Russian custody. Official reactions from Moscow regarding Fogel's release remain undisclosed.

