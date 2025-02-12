Left Menu

Judge Clarifies Treasury Access Restrictions Amidst Musk Controversy

A U.S. judge's ruling that temporarily restricts access to Treasury payment systems has sparked controversy. Elon Musk and other Trump allies argued that the ruling mistakenly blocked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The clarification confirmed that it does not apply to Bessent, maintaining operational integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 00:55 IST
Judge Clarifies Treasury Access Restrictions Amidst Musk Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge clarified on Tuesday that an order restricting billionaire Elon Musk's government cost-cutting initiative from accessing the Treasury Department's payment systems does not apply to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

On Saturday, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer temporarily blocked Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from the crucial government payment systems, a decision that Democratic attorneys general from 19 states had sought through a lawsuit. This decision led to an uproar from Musk and his allies, who claimed it improperly restricted Bessent post his Senate confirmation on January 28.

The Justice Department called upon U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas to revoke or adjust Engelmayer's restriction, noting its potential impact on all Treasury political appointees. However, Vargas maintained the restraining order while confirming it exempts Bessent and other Senate-confirmed officials, avoiding disruptions to government functions such as health clinics and preschool funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025