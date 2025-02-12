Judge Clarifies Treasury Access Restrictions Amidst Musk Controversy

A U.S. judge clarified on Tuesday that an order restricting billionaire Elon Musk's government cost-cutting initiative from accessing the Treasury Department's payment systems does not apply to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

On Saturday, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer temporarily blocked Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from the crucial government payment systems, a decision that Democratic attorneys general from 19 states had sought through a lawsuit. This decision led to an uproar from Musk and his allies, who claimed it improperly restricted Bessent post his Senate confirmation on January 28.

The Justice Department called upon U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas to revoke or adjust Engelmayer's restriction, noting its potential impact on all Treasury political appointees. However, Vargas maintained the restraining order while confirming it exempts Bessent and other Senate-confirmed officials, avoiding disruptions to government functions such as health clinics and preschool funding.

