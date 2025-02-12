Trump's Birthright Citizenship Battle: A Constitutional Struggle

President Donald Trump's administration has launched an appeal against a Maryland federal judge's decision to block his executive order intended to terminate birthright citizenship for those born to non-legal immigrant parents. The case is now proceeding to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, marking the second such appeal in this ongoing legal battle.

The government's appeal follows a temporary injunction issued by US District Judge Deborah Boardman. Immigrant rights groups and expectant mothers challenged Trump's order, asserting it infringes upon the 14th Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born or naturalized in the US.

At the heart of these lawsuits is the 14th Amendment, a post-Civil War addition to the Constitution, affirming that all persons born or naturalized in the US are citizens. The Trump administration argues that noncitizens are not under US jurisdiction, and therefore their US-born children should not be granted citizenship.

