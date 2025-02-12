Left Menu

Trump's Gaza Plan: Controversy Unfolds at the White House

Donald Trump urged Jordan's King Abdullah to accept Palestinian refugees as part of his controversial plan to take over the Gaza Strip, despite strong opposition. Trump's proposal has angered the Arab world, introducing complexity to regional dynamics. King Abdullah remains firm against displacing Palestinians, despite U.S. pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 02:32 IST
Trump's Gaza Plan: Controversy Unfolds at the White House
Donald Trump has stirred controversy by pressing Jordan's King Abdullah to accept Palestinians displaced under his proposed takeover of the Gaza Strip. The President's plan to transform Gaza into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' has met with significant resistance, especially from the Arab community.

During a meeting at the White House, Trump asserted his intention to provide a new life for Gaza's displaced population. However, King Abdullah reiterated Jordan's opposition to relocating Palestinians, emphasizing that the priority should be humanitarian aid and rebuilding efforts.

Despite Trump not using aid as leverage, the issue of displaced Palestinians remains a critical point of contention. Jordan has millions of Palestinian refugees, and Trump's Gaza plan complicates the region's delicate dynamics, with a fragile ceasefire already in place between Israel and Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

