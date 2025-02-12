Left Menu

Musk's Unsolicited Bid Sparks Turmoil Over OpenAI Control

Elon Musk's consortium has bid to acquire control of OpenAI, aiming to prevent its transition from nonprofit to for-profit. Despite Musk's attempt, OpenAI's board claims it hasn't received a formal bid and intends to reject the offer. Legal complexities arise concerning the company's nonprofit status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 02:52 IST
Elon Musk's consortium is stirring controversy with an unsolicited bid to control OpenAI, highlighting tensions over the AI firm's transition to a for-profit model. A source close to the matter revealed that OpenAI's board has yet to receive a formal offer, with the board planning to reject Musk's ambitions.

Musk's $97.4 billion proposal showcases his intent to stop OpenAI from becoming a for-profit entity, a shift that OpenAI deems necessary for financial sustainability. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman dismissed the notion of Musk's bid, labeling it as another tactic to disrupt the company's mission.

Adding to the complexity, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings is reviewing OpenAI's plans to ensure they align with public charitable purposes. Legal experts warn that Musk's bid may complicate the valuation of OpenAI's nonprofit assets during its corporate transition, necessitating regulatory scrutiny.

