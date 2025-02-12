Musk's Unsolicited Bid Sparks Turmoil Over OpenAI Control

Elon Musk's consortium is stirring controversy with an unsolicited bid to control OpenAI, highlighting tensions over the AI firm's transition to a for-profit model. A source close to the matter revealed that OpenAI's board has yet to receive a formal offer, with the board planning to reject Musk's ambitions.

Musk's $97.4 billion proposal showcases his intent to stop OpenAI from becoming a for-profit entity, a shift that OpenAI deems necessary for financial sustainability. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman dismissed the notion of Musk's bid, labeling it as another tactic to disrupt the company's mission.

Adding to the complexity, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings is reviewing OpenAI's plans to ensure they align with public charitable purposes. Legal experts warn that Musk's bid may complicate the valuation of OpenAI's nonprofit assets during its corporate transition, necessitating regulatory scrutiny.

