Left Menu

Vance Criticizes European Censorship at Munich Conference

Vice President JD Vance criticized Europe's approach to free speech during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, also emphasizing the need for increased NATO defense spending amid concerns over the Trump administration's foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 14-02-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 19:36 IST
Vance Criticizes European Censorship at Munich Conference
speech
  • Country:
  • Germany

Vice President JD Vance criticized Europe's stance on free speech during his address at the Munich Security Conference, suggesting that freedom is at risk.

In his remarks on Friday, Vance underscored the United States' demand for increased defense spending by NATO allies.

The speech comes at a critical time with growing concerns and uncertainty regarding the Trump administration's foreign policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025