Vance Criticizes European Censorship at Munich Conference
Vice President JD Vance criticized Europe's approach to free speech during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, also emphasizing the need for increased NATO defense spending amid concerns over the Trump administration's foreign policy.
Vice President JD Vance criticized Europe's stance on free speech during his address at the Munich Security Conference, suggesting that freedom is at risk.
In his remarks on Friday, Vance underscored the United States' demand for increased defense spending by NATO allies.
The speech comes at a critical time with growing concerns and uncertainty regarding the Trump administration's foreign policies.
