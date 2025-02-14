Left Menu

Brinda Karat Challenges Supreme Court Remarks on Political 'Freebies'

Brinda Karat, a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has penned an open letter to Supreme Court Judge B R Gavai, questioning his remarks on 'freebies.' Karat argues that these so-called freebies are essential social compensations, not the reason for workers' unwillingness to work.

Brinda Karat, a prominent leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has taken issue with Supreme Court Judge B R Gavai's recent comments on political 'freebies.' Karat penned an open letter addressing the judge's observation that such benefits discourage workers from seeking employment.

Karat argued that the so-called freebies, particularly direct cash transfer schemes for women, are essential compensations that address the lack of workers' rights and minimum wages. She emphasized that women already contribute significantly through unpaid domestic and familial work.

Karat underscored the inadequacy of the free ration scheme and highlighted the challenges faced by Indian women due to inflation and low rural wages. She criticized the Supreme Court's stance, urging a reconsideration of its commentary on the dignity of laborers and the reality of economic hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

