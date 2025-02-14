Left Menu

Tripura Speaker Apologizes for Derogatory Remarks

Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen apologized for making derogatory comments against former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury during a BJP event in Dharmanagar. Both political figures expressed their disappointment, with Chaudhury questioning Sen's mental balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 14-02-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen issued a public apology on Friday after making offensive comments about former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury. The remarks were made during a BJP event in Dharmanagar, North Tripura, where Sen labeled Sarkar and Chaudhury as 'cheater No. 1' and 'cheater No. 2', respectively.

In a Facebook post, Sen expressed regret for his choice of words at the political rally. The apology comes after strong reactions from Chaudhury, the CPI(M) state secretary, who criticized the Speaker's comments. 'People of the state will judge who is the cheater. Maybe he lost balance mentally,' Chaudhury said, emphasizing the discipline maintained by CPI(M) leaders.

The incident raises questions about political discourse in the state, as senior politicians call for respectful interaction among leaders despite political differences. The public will watch closely how this apology impacts political dynamics in Tripura moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

