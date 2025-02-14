Punjab Chief Minister Slams Centre Over Plane of Illegal Immigrants
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the Centre for allowing a plane carrying illegal Indian immigrants to land in Amritsar, accusing it of defaming Punjab. The flight, with 119 immigrants, highlights a wider national issue. Mann condemned the lack of representation from the Centre to address the deportees' arrival.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has raised serious questions about the impending arrival of a plane carrying illegal Indian immigrants at Amritsar airport, targeting the Centre for allegedly defaming Punjab.
The flight, expected to land with 119 illegal immigrants, has sparked a national debate, with Mann accusing the BJP-led government of bias against Punjab.
Challenging the Centre's motives, Mann insists that the deportations, coinciding with Prime Minister Modi's US visit, are a deliberate move to malign Punjab and divert attention from broader national immigration issues.
