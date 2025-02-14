Left Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Slams Centre Over Plane of Illegal Immigrants

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the Centre for allowing a plane carrying illegal Indian immigrants to land in Amritsar, accusing it of defaming Punjab. The flight, with 119 immigrants, highlights a wider national issue. Mann condemned the lack of representation from the Centre to address the deportees' arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has raised serious questions about the impending arrival of a plane carrying illegal Indian immigrants at Amritsar airport, targeting the Centre for allegedly defaming Punjab.

The flight, expected to land with 119 illegal immigrants, has sparked a national debate, with Mann accusing the BJP-led government of bias against Punjab.

Challenging the Centre's motives, Mann insists that the deportations, coinciding with Prime Minister Modi's US visit, are a deliberate move to malign Punjab and divert attention from broader national immigration issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

