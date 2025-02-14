Congress Revamps Leadership as Part of Strategic Overhaul
In a significant reshuffle, Congress appoints Bhupesh Baghel and Syed Naseer Hussain among others to new roles, signaling a strategic overhaul. The changes, implemented by Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, come on the heels of recent electoral setbacks in several key states.
In a major strategic shift, the Congress party has restructured its team of office-bearers, with new appointments announced on Friday. Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is now the general secretary in charge of Punjab, while Syed Naseer Hussain is overseeing Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge orchestrated the reshuffle, appointing new incharges across multiple states. Notable updates include BK Hariprasad taking on Haryana, Krishna Allavaru heading Bihar, and Rajani Patil overseeing Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. As Bihar prepares for next year's polls, Ajay Kumar Lallu assumes responsibility for Odisha, K Raju for Jharkhand, and Meenakshi Natarajan for Telangana, with Girish Chodankar covering Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka will handle Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, and Nagaland. In parallel, several existing leaders such as Dipak Babaria and Rajeev Shukla have been relieved of their duties. Despite recent electoral challenges, the reshuffle underscores the party's aim to rejuvenate its organizational structure with seasoned leaders.
