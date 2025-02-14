Left Menu

Congress Revamps Leadership as Part of Strategic Overhaul

In a significant reshuffle, Congress appoints Bhupesh Baghel and Syed Naseer Hussain among others to new roles, signaling a strategic overhaul. The changes, implemented by Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, come on the heels of recent electoral setbacks in several key states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:44 IST
Congress Revamps Leadership as Part of Strategic Overhaul
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major strategic shift, the Congress party has restructured its team of office-bearers, with new appointments announced on Friday. Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is now the general secretary in charge of Punjab, while Syed Naseer Hussain is overseeing Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge orchestrated the reshuffle, appointing new incharges across multiple states. Notable updates include BK Hariprasad taking on Haryana, Krishna Allavaru heading Bihar, and Rajani Patil overseeing Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. As Bihar prepares for next year's polls, Ajay Kumar Lallu assumes responsibility for Odisha, K Raju for Jharkhand, and Meenakshi Natarajan for Telangana, with Girish Chodankar covering Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka will handle Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, and Nagaland. In parallel, several existing leaders such as Dipak Babaria and Rajeev Shukla have been relieved of their duties. Despite recent electoral challenges, the reshuffle underscores the party's aim to rejuvenate its organizational structure with seasoned leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025