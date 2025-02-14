Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Elon Musk's Influence Expands in Trump Administration

As Elon Musk gains influence over U.S. federal agencies, tensions surface between him and top aides to President Donald Trump. The unelected official wields significant power through his Department of Government Efficiency, prompting concerns over coordination and transparency with the White House.

Updated: 14-02-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:08 IST
As tech mogul Elon Musk extends his influence across various U.S. federal agencies, frustration grows among some of President Donald Trump's senior aides. These aides are calling for more coordination with Musk's team as they overhaul government operations, four insiders reveal.

According to one source, Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and her team sometimes feel excluded while Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) presses ahead with plans to cut federal jobs and access sensitive data. Despite the underlying tensions, Trump publicly supports Musk, with whom he frequently communicates.

Despite the tension, Trump issued an executive order bolstering Musk's role in streamlining the federal workforce. Yet the secrecy surrounding DOGE's operations has sparked concern among federal employees and lawmakers as Musk continues to downsize government operations and increase his bureaucratic hold.

