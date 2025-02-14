Left Menu

Elon Musk: Power Restructuring in the U.S. Federal Government

Tensions are rising between Elon Musk and White House aides as he assumes greater control over U.S. federal agencies. While some praise Musk's reformist approach, others, like Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles, seek more coordination. The restructuring has faced legal challenges and raised concerns over transparency.

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire known for his bold ideas and swift actions, is expanding his influence over U.S. federal agencies, sparking both admiration and concern. Trump aides, particularly Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, have voiced frustrations over the lack of coordination with Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

According to sources, tensions arise from Musk's rapid restructuring of federal operations, which includes firing thousands of workers and accessing sensitive data. The White House has confirmed daily communications between Musk and Wiles, but concerns persist over the transparency and governance style of DOGE.

Despite the apprehensions, Musk has received backing from President Trump, who expanded his authority over federal bureaucracy via an executive order. As Musk continues to reshape government functions, questions about the secrecy of his operations and the friction with some White House officials remain unresolved.

