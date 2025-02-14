Left Menu

Controversial Support: U.S. Stirs German Election Debate

U.S. Vice President JD Vance stirred controversy by endorsing Germany's far-right AfD as a political partner, sparking backlash from German leaders. The endorsement contradicts Germany's consensus to isolate the far-right due to historical precedents. The remarks drew criticism for interfering in the German election campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:59 IST
Controversial Support: U.S. Stirs German Election Debate
JD Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance sparked controversy on Friday by endorsing Germany's far-right party, AfD, as a potential political partner. His comments, made at the Munich Security Conference, were rebuffed by German officials who viewed them as unwelcome interference in their electoral process.

The AfD, known for its anti-immigration stance and polling at 20% ahead of the February 23 general election, remains a pariah among major German parties due to its alignment with far-right ideologies reminiscent of Germany's past. Vance argued against the so-called 'firewall' policy, emphasizing democracy as a reflection of public voice.

German leaders, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, criticized Vance's remarks. Pistorius accused Vance of questioning European democracy, likening his comments to those found in authoritarian regimes. The dispute was further fueled by Elon Musk's public backing of the AfD, deepening concerns of foreign influence in German politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

