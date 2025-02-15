Serbian Students Demand Change Amid Parallel Protests on Statehood Day

On Serbia's Statehood Day, dual rallies underscored a nation grappling with internal division. The contrasting demonstrations featured student-led protests demanding sweeping political reforms and an end to corruption in Kragujevac, while in Sremska Mitrovica, President Aleksandar Vucic gathered supporters with nationalist rhetoric, warning of external threats to his leadership.

The student protests, fueled by a tragic incident in Novi Sad, have become a critical focal point for broader demands for accountability and integrity in governance. Students commemorated Statehood Day in Kragujevac, a symbolically significant location, recalling its historic stand for constitutional limits against the Ottoman Empire.

Conversely, Vucic emphasized a narrative of Western interference, describing attempts to destabilize Serbia. As students' protests persist, reflecting widespread public dissatisfaction with entrenched political practices, the government accused foreign meddling but provided no evidence, deepening the nation's ideological divide.

