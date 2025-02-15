Left Menu

Forging Future: UK Urges U.S.-Ukraine Security Partnership

British Foreign Minister David Lammy advocated for a stronger U.S.-Ukraine alliance at the Munich Security Conference, emphasizing its importance against Russian aggression. He highlighted a new 100-year UK-Ukraine agreement and encouraged U.S. involvement in Ukraine's future security and business sectors.

At the Munich Security Conference, British Foreign Minister David Lammy underscored the significance of fortifying the U.S.-Ukraine partnership. Lammy expressed hopes that this alliance would manifest in a strategic and lasting commitment between the two nations to counter future Russian threats.

The recent landmark 100-year partnership between Britain and Ukraine, aimed at bolstering security and strengthening bilateral ties, serves as a testament to this vision. Lammy emphasized that integrating U.S. industry and defense capabilities with Ukraine's future could be the most effective deterrent against Russian aggression.

He asserted that such a collaboration would not only fortify Ukraine's security but also appeal to a U.S. president known for pursuing beneficial deals, thereby potentially capturing Russian President Vladimir Putin's attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

