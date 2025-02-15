Left Menu

France Weighs European Leaders Summit to Address Ukraine

France is considering organizing an informal summit of European leaders on Ukraine, with discussions currently underway. French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed the idea, with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski expressing support. The summit details, including participation and timing, have yet to be finalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:14 IST
France Weighs European Leaders Summit to Address Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, France is exploring the possibility of hosting an informal gathering of European leaders to discuss the situation in Ukraine. The proposal comes as part of a broader push to demonstrate European solidarity in response to global tensions.

French President Emmanuel Macron has reportedly suggested the summit, aiming to foster dialogue among EU leaders. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski expressed approval, highlighting the need for a coordinated response to international challenges.

Currently, plans for the summit remain tentative, with discussions still ongoing regarding participation and scheduling. The potential invitees could extend beyond EU states, raising questions about the inclusion of Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy in the talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025