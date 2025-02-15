France Weighs European Leaders Summit to Address Ukraine
France is considering organizing an informal summit of European leaders on Ukraine, with discussions currently underway. French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed the idea, with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski expressing support. The summit details, including participation and timing, have yet to be finalized.
Amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, France is exploring the possibility of hosting an informal gathering of European leaders to discuss the situation in Ukraine. The proposal comes as part of a broader push to demonstrate European solidarity in response to global tensions.
French President Emmanuel Macron has reportedly suggested the summit, aiming to foster dialogue among EU leaders. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski expressed approval, highlighting the need for a coordinated response to international challenges.
Currently, plans for the summit remain tentative, with discussions still ongoing regarding participation and scheduling. The potential invitees could extend beyond EU states, raising questions about the inclusion of Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy in the talks.
