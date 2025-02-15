Congress Calls for Regulation of Profiteering Coaching Centres

The Congress party has launched a fresh call for the regulation of private coaching centers, accusing many of these institutions of 'crass profiteering' and exploiting students. Party figurehead Kanhaiya Kumar, speaking at a press conference held at the AICC office, warned that these centers have proliferated nationwide, often disappearing after extracting exorbitant fees.

Kumar also criticized the government for not filling job vacancies through transparent and fair examination processes. He pointed out that the lack of employment opportunities has driven many young individuals into despair, with an alarming average of 28 student suicides reported daily in the country.

The Congress leader urged the government to take responsibility for this 'systematic failure,' stressing that improved state institutions are crucial to ensuring the private sector does not exploit aspiring job seekers.

